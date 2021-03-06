Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of Digital Media Solutions worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DMS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 123,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08).

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

