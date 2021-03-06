Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,416. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.
