Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,416. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

