Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 299,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000.

MAAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 325,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,120. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

