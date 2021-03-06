Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $4.40 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,788,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,573. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.