Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $7.14 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 253,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000. Avantor comprises about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,949,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,486 shares of company stock worth $7,522,342 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 5,709,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,408. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 227.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

