Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Apex Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APXT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

