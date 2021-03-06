Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,260,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 227,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,381. The stock has a market cap of $729.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.