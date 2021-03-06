Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 299,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DCRB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 912,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

