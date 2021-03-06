Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Experience Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 684,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 2,185,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,121. Experience Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.