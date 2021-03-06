Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. Fisker comprises 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Fisker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000.

Fisker stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. 20,859,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,082,592. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

