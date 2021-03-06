Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,081,000.

Shares of SBTX stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 342,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $54.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Piazza purchased 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, purchased 47,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

