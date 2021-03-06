Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000. Syneos Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Syneos Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $72.01. 1,435,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,394. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

