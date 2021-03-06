Monero Classic Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $18,787.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00420511 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.