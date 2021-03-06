Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.64 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $20,061.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.05 or 0.00416646 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

