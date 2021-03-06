MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 13.1% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $10,506.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007569 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003856 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00139018 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 215,818,555 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.