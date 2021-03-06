Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 28th total of 279,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,030,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

