Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $287.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.95. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.