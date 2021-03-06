Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00373778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

