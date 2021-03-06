MoonSwap Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 189.6% higher against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $371,861.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00374130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,538,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,517,317 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

