MoonTools Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One MoonTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $104.28 or 0.00212905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $464,126.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00459999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00077775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00461627 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Token Trading

