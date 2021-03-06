Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MVVYF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 697,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,802. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.80.
Moovly Media Company Profile
