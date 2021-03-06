Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MVVYF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 697,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,802. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.