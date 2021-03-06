More Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,753.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $104,639.69 and approximately $1,753.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00768893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043582 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.