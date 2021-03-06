Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

MS stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.