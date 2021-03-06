Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.10, for a total value of $2,809,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,381,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,078,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,125,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,153,504.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,735,150. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.