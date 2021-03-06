Morpheus Labs Tops One Day Volume of $2.61 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $16.94 million and $2.61 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.06 or 0.00757733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

