MovieBloc 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.36 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $24.49 million and $15.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,660,840,696 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

