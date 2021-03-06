MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $24.49 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and $15.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00767599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043970 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,660,840,696 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

