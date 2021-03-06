MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 8,450,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

MSGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,996. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

