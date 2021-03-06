mStable USD Price Up 1.6% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002066 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $47.73 million and approximately $488,298.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.07 or 0.99921015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00038681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00080531 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010959 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,946,764 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

