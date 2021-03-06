MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.11% of MTS Systems worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MTS Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MTS Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in MTS Systems by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MTS Systems by 126.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.