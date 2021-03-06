Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Position Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.22% of Murphy USA worth $82,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 715.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $125.49 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

