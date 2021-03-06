MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MVO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.22. 59,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.39. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.