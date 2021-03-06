MVL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.49 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $83.96 million and $23.49 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00764715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043551 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,126,857 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

