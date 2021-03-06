Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

