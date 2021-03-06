Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Micron Technology comprises 0.7% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,329,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705,164. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

