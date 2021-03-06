Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BABA stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. 15,988,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,401,811. The company has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
