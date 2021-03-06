Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. 15,988,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,401,811. The company has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

