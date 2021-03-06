Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.09 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 0.6% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. 2,700,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

