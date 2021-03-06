Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.23 Million in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000. CONX makes up about 1.1% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

