Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,000. SEA comprises 2.0% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,502,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,424,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.76. 9,360,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,023. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.