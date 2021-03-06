Myriad Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $34,908.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,770,940,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Myriad

