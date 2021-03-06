Mysterium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,355.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $27,355.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00770837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

Mysterium Token Trading

