Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Reaches $0.0298 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $30,108.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00461474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00078050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00083282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00050847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.66 or 0.00463818 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

