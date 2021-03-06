Namecoin (NMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $122,249.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $122,249.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,532.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.01021112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00369759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00030909 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

