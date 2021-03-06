Nano Hits Market Cap of $677.70 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00010661 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $677.70 million and $21.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,704.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.45 or 0.03308783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00375445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.77 or 0.01026661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.98 or 0.00423392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.31 or 0.00377979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00257424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.