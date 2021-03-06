NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 28th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NanoXplore to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NanoXplore stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

