Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 37.2% in February

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 28th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NBIO stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 761,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,582. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

