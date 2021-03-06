Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Tops $98,625.35

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 32% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $98,625.35 and $363,154.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,842,790 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

