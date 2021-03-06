Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.70. 1,198,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

