Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 543,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34,422.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $145.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

