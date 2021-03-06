Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Natera by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Natera by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $102.99 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,505 shares of company stock worth $15,352,215 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

